Royals manager Ned Yost assesses his team’s performance, Ian Kennedy’s outing against the Reds

March 08, 2019 06:34 PM

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses his team's 8-3 Cactus League win over the Cincinnati Reds at Surprise Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2019. Ian Kennedy got the win and Billy Hamilton had two hits and two runs scored against his old club.