Royals’ Ian Kennedy continues spring progression with 4-inning outing against the Reds

March 08, 2019 05:59 PM

Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy struck out five and also had a couple hiccups in the form of two hit batters and a home run in four innings against the Cincinnati Reds at Surprise Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz.