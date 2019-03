Drew Storen pitches in a game for the first time with the Royals

March 02, 2019

Pitcher Drew Storen made his Cactus League debut as a member of the Royals on March 2, 2019. He missed the 2018 season following Tommy John surgery. He hit two batters and walked another, but he did not allow a run against the Seattle Mariners.