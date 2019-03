Royals manager Ned Yost: Meibrys Viloria won’t be overwhelmed

The Royals could be without catcher Salvador Perez for the 2019 season, and Cam Gallagher could take over. Royals manager Ned Yost, speaking at the team facility in Arizona, discussed the readiness of Meibrys Viloria to play catcher in the majors.