The Kansas City Royals club packed up trailers with equipment and personal gear at Kauffman Stadium, and shipped them off to Surprise, Arizona on Thursday January 31, 2019. The packout day in Kansas City, brought the start of spring training closer.
Kansas City Royals Chris Owings says he's ready to play any position the team needs him at, and has gathered multiple gloves for the job. Owings expects to be shuffled around to help the Royals on the infield or outfield.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon was able to take his time on the disabled list last year, to correct his swing and focus on being more athletic. He's prepared to help as a team leader for this year.
Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore expects the team to win in multiple ways, not just with power. The team Moore envisions for Kauffman Stadium will also have speed and the ability to get on base.
Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield is expecting the team to be fast on the basepaths and be successful at defense behind the pitchers. He also likes hitting in the leadoff position, but Merrifield is ready to hit wherever manager Ned Yost needs him.
Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore uses Richard Lovelady as an example of a pitcher that could be ready for the major leagues, but will be watching at spring training to see if he is indeed ready.