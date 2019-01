Whit Merrifield expects Royals to cause havoc on the basepaths

By

January 27, 2019 01:03 PM

Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield is expecting the team to be fast on the basepaths and be successful at defense behind the pitchers. He also likes hitting in the leadoff position, but Merrifield is ready to hit wherever manager Ned Yost needs him.