Bryce Dye hits home run during Royals ‘Hit For Your Seats’ event

By

November 26, 2018 01:01 PM

Bryce Dye of Independence, Mo. hit a home run on the first pitch he saw during the Kansas City Royals 'Hit For Your Seats' event, where season ticket holders could swing for the fences in hopes of winning the cost of their 2019 season tickets.