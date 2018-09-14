He’s still walking. Roman Dinkel, star of viral video, meets the Royals

People look to professional athletes for inspiration, but it may have been the athletes on the field at Kauffmann Stadium on Friday night who were inspired.

Two-year-old Roman Dinkel of Overland Park took the field and drew the attention of the Kansas City Royals baseball team as they warmed up for their game with the Minnesota Twins. Several players stopped what they were doing to greet the superstar.





If you don’t know about Roman Dinkel, you must not have paid much attention to your social media feed in the past month. Roman, who was born with spina bifida, is the star of a video that has been viewed nearly 25 million times.

The video, shot by his mother, Whitney Dinkel, showed Roman walking with his crutches and finally getting the hang of it. As he walks down the hallway, Roman tells the family dog, “Look Maggie, I walking.” Whitney Dinkel posted the video on a Facebook page intended to share updates about Roman’s progress with family and friends.