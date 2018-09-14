He’s still walking. Roman Dinkel, born with spina bifida, meets the Royals

The Kansas City Royals hosted 2-year-old Roman Dinkel, who was born with spina bifida, and he met manager Ned Yost, Salvador Perez and others. A video of Dinkel went viral last month of him walking and telling the family dog “Look Maggie, I walking.”
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service