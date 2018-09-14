He’s still walking. Roman Dinkel, born with spina bifida, meets the Royals
The Kansas City Royals hosted 2-year-old Roman Dinkel, who was born with spina bifida, and he met manager Ned Yost, Salvador Perez and others. A video of Dinkel went viral last month of him walking and telling the family dog “Look Maggie, I walking.”
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jorge López exited with a left rib contusion in the fifth inning of Friday night's August 14, 2018 game against the Minnesota Twins. López and third baseman Hunter Dozier collided chasing a pop up in the fourth.
The Kansas City Royals battled for 12-innings against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, then a two-run home run by Tim Anderson gave the White Sox a 4-2 win on Wednesday September 12, 2018 at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes ran into a little trouble on his quarterback sliding during Sundays win, but after viewing the video Kansas City Royals Whit Merrifield offered a little advice. Merrifield leads the American League in stolen bases.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller has been having a good rookie season, and teammates like playing behind him. Keller got another win on Tuesday September 11, 2018 as the Royals won 6-3 against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
After the Kansas City Royals won Tuesday's September 11, 2018 baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Fox Sports Midwest reporter Erica Weston ended up on the target of Salvador Perez's Salvy Splash at Kauffman Stadium.
The Kansas City Royals swept the Baltimore Orioles after Sunday's September 2, 2018 9-1 win, that included the major league debut of Royals' catcher Meibrys Viloria. It was the third straight series win for the Royals.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost is considering using a six-man starting pitching rotations for the last month of the season. Ian Kennedy is close to coming back and he still wants to give the current rotation more chances to start.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller received support in the form of three home runs by three different rookies to win against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on Friday August 31, 2018.
