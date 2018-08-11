Danny Duffy talks about his ejection from game

Kansas City Royals starter Danny Duffy talked about ejection and referred to his velocity being down in Saturday's August 11, 2018 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Royals’ Glenn Sparkman shows promise in long relief

Kansas City Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman delivered 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball, coming in long relief on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sparkman came in the game after starter Burch Smith was pulled in the second inning.

Royals minor league first baseman Ryan O'Hearn was added to Kansas City's 40-man roster and made his major-league debut as their designated hitter against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

New Royals outfielder Brett Phillips, acquired from the Brewers when Kansas City traded third baseman Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee on Friday night, arrived at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 28, 2018. He met with reporters the next day.

