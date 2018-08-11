Danny Duffy talks about his ejection from game

Kansas City Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman delivered 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball, coming in long relief on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sparkman came in the game after starter Burch Smith was pulled in the second inning.
Chicago Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist returns to Kansas City, where he was a member of the 2015 World Series team, and tells the story of his daughter, Blaze Royal, being born a day after the World Series parade.
Since joining the KC Royals in the trade for Mike Moustakas, new outfielder Brett Phillips has made a few stunning defensive plays. In Thursday's 6-4 loss, he threw out White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia at home plate with a 100 mph throw.
Royals minor league first baseman Ryan O'Hearn was added to Kansas City's 40-man roster and made his major-league debut as their designated hitter against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
New Royals outfielder Brett Phillips, acquired from the Brewers when Kansas City traded third baseman Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee on Friday night, arrived at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 28, 2018. He met with reporters the next day.
The Kansas City Royals lost 8-4 to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday July 25, 2018, after starter Danny Duffy struggled during the afternoon game. Manager Ned Yost addressed the trade rumors surrounding third baseman Mike Moustakas following the game.
Kansas City Royals starter Burch Smith delivered a season best outing in Tuesday's July 24, 2018 5-4 win against the Detroit Tigers. Mike Moustakas also delivered his 20th home run of the season and another home run was hit by Salvador Perez.
The Kansas City Royals took a late 5-4 loss at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, after starter Heath Fillmyer made a stellar start and handed the lead over to the bullpen. The Tigers scored three runs in the ninth for the win.
After the Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Washington Nationals, he arrived in Kansas City prior to Monday's July 23, 2018 game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.