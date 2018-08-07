Cubs fans see 3-1 win against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium

The Kansas City Royals lost a 3-1 decision against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, August 6, 2018, after Royal starer Jakob Junis kept the ball game close following a fourth inning rain delay.
Royals call up first baseman Ryan O'Hearn

Royals call up first baseman Ryan O’Hearn

Royals minor league first baseman Ryan O'Hearn was added to Kansas City's 40-man roster and made his major-league debut as their designated hitter against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Meet new Royals OF Brett Phillips

Meet new Royals OF Brett Phillips

New Royals outfielder Brett Phillips, acquired from the Brewers when Kansas City traded third baseman Mike Moustakas to Milwaukee on Friday night, arrived at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, July 28, 2018. He met with reporters the next day.