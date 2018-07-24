Royals take 5-4 loss to Tigers after bullpen blows save
The Kansas City Royals took a late 5-4 loss at the hands of the Detroit Tigers, after starter Heath Fillmyer made a stellar start and handed the lead over to the bullpen. The Tigers scored three runs in the ninth for the win.
After the Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Washington Nationals, he arrived in Kansas City prior to Monday's July 23, 2018 game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.