Royals new outfielder, Brian Goodwin, joins team from Washington Nationals
After the Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Washington Nationals, he arrived in Kansas City prior to Monday's July 23, 2018 game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
For the sixth straight season, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was selected to participate in the All-Star game on July 17, 2018 at Nationals Park. Perez was selected as a reserve player for the American League roster.