Royals prospect Jackson Kowar has his pro debut

For the sixth straight season, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was selected to participate in the All-Star game on July 17, 2018 at Nationals Park. Perez was selected as a reserve player for the American League roster.
The Boston Red Sox got to Kansas City Royals' starter Brad Keller in the fifth inning, and then proceeded to dominate the bullpen as catcher Drew Butera pitched the ninth inning. Boston went on to win 15-4.
A grand slam in the sixth-inning, by Cleveland Indians Yan Gomes, provided the necessary runs to hand the Kansas City Royals a 6-4 loss on Tuesday July 3, 2018. This was the Royals 60th loss of the season.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost goes down the list checking boxes on why he likes starting pitcher Brad Keller, who pitched his best performance to date of his rookie season against the Los Angeles Angels on June 25, 2018.