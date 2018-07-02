'Rally Cat' rescuer isn't really a 'cat person'

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost goes down the list checking boxes on why he likes starting pitcher Brad Keller, who pitched his best performance to date of his rookie season against the Los Angeles Angels on June 25, 2018.
Kansas City Royals first base coach Mitch Maier comes to the ballpark every day with the idea that the team is going to win. How does he keep that attitude during a season that produces more losses than wins?
Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on how hanging out with opposing players after games has changed from when he was a player. Texas Rangers pitcher Yohander Mendez was demoted after an evening out with Royals players, following Monday night's game.
Following Monday's June 18, 2018 game, Kansas City Royals players Salvador Perez, Mike Moustakas and manager Ned Yost reflected on pitcher Kelvin Herrera being traded prior to the start of Monday's June 18, 2018 game.