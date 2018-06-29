This Royals fan has been collecting bobbleheads since 2002

Lee's Summit resident Bryan Schmuck owns roughly 500 different bobbleheads. This video shows how he channeled his obsession into an act of kindness.
By
Ned Yost on opposing players hanging out after games

Royals

Ned Yost on opposing players hanging out after games

Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on how hanging out with opposing players after games has changed from when he was a player. Texas Rangers pitcher Yohander Mendez was demoted after an evening out with Royals players, following Monday night's game.