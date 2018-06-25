Ned Yost checks the boxes on why he likes Brad Keller

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost goes down the list checking boxes on why he likes starting pitcher Brad Keller, who pitched his best performance to date of his rookie season against the Los Angeles Angels on June 25, 2018.
Ned Yost on opposing players hanging out after games

Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on how hanging out with opposing players after games has changed from when he was a player. Texas Rangers pitcher Yohander Mendez was demoted after an evening out with Royals players, following Monday night's game.