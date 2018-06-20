Jakob Junis improves on biggest weakness, but Royals' losing streak goes on

This was better for Jakob Junis ... but not good enough to help his team end a long skid.
The 25-year-old Junis bounced back from a pair of rough outings with a quality start, but KC's offense remained mostly dormant in a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals have now lost nine straight and 15 of their last 16. They fell to 22-52 overall and have mustered a combined 38 runs in 18 June games.
"It's been tough, not only personally, but as a team," Junis said of the recent stretch. "We're grinding through it."
For Junis, though, Wednesday had some positives. After allowing three home runs in each of his previous two starts, the right-hander was better, going six innings while allowing three runs.
The challenge for him remains the same. Junis possesses a dynamite slider — Fangraphs' pitch values have it rated 13th-best out of 64 qualified starters who use the pitch — but getting to that offering has been an issue. Junis' fastball and sinker have been inconsistent and also prone to homers, and his 18 longballs allowed coming in ranked as the second most in the American League.
"It's definitely been a struggle for me. I've given up a lot of home runs this year, so I'm very conscious of that," Junis said. "I'm trying to keep it in the ballpark, because when I do, that's when I have success."
Junis settled down Wednesday after a shaky start. He allowed single runs in the first and second, with each of the Rangers' three hits coming against non-sliders.
"I didn't feel like I had good command of my fastball," Junis said, "and that's uncharacteristic for me."
He still was able to hold steady until the sixth. Rougned Odor, who had one home run entering the game, yanked an inside fastball over the bullpen wall in right, pushing the Rangers' lead to 3-1.
That cushion would be enough.
The Royals' offense went mostly punchless for another night, this time against a starter who didn't figure to be overwhelming.
Austin Bibens-Dirkx, who was called up for an unexpected spot start after Yohander Mendez was demoted for a violation of team rules, had allowed 11 earned runs in his previous 10 1/3 innings at Triple A Round Rock.
That all didn't matter Wednesday. Though Bibens-Dirkx had no strikeouts, he limited hard contact, allowing just one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Hunter Dozier had the Royals' only extra-base hit against Bibens-Dirkx, a double, in the second inning.
Royals manager Ned Yost said he believed his hitters, because of the current funk, were often trying to do too much.
"We're up swinging early in the count," Yost said, "and that's a sign of pressing for sure."
Mike Moustakas broke a nine-game homerless streak with a 422-foot blast in the ninth, but following a Salvador Perez single, Jake Diekman picked up a strikeout and force out before Dozier was retired on a delayed steal to end the game. Yost said he called for the steal sign partly because Rangers infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa was inexperienced while making his first MLB start at catcher.
"It was a chance to hopefully catch them by surprise and get into scoring position," Yost said, "where one hit will tie the ballgame up and keep us going."
The Royals, who went winless on their eight-game homestand, will have Thursday off before starting a three-game series at Houston.
"We're trying everything we can to win games," Junis said. "Something's going to fall through eventually."
Comments