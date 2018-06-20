Royals draft pick Jackson Kowar at CWS

KC Royals draft pick and Florida pitcher Jackson Kowar on his dominating performance against Texas at the College World Series on June 19, 2018.
By
Ned Yost on opposing players hanging out after games

Royals

Ned Yost on opposing players hanging out after games

Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on how hanging out with opposing players after games has changed from when he was a player. Texas Rangers pitcher Yohander Mendez was demoted after an evening out with Royals players, following Monday night's game.