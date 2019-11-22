Wichita Northwest football puts up 80 points, moves to state title game

Eagle correspondent

The Wichita Northwest Grizzlies move on to their second consecutive Kansas Class 5A state championship game after defeating the Maize Eagles 80-42 on Friday night at Northwest.

The Grizzlies put up more points on the Eagles than all of Maize’s opponents combined.

The game was the fourth highest scoring game in Kansas high school football playoff history. Northwest also holds the second and third highest scoring spots — with the 84-67 win against Carroll last season and their 67-60 victory over Maize in 2018 as the third highest.

Although the two teams put up a significant amount of points against each other on Friday, Maize and Northwest both have notable defenses. The teams have only given up a combined 131 points the entire season, with eight combined shutouts.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Northwest knew that they would have to try to capitalize on any offensive opportunity possible to win against Maize.

“We just knew coming into this game that we had to score every time we touched the ball,” senior quarterback Reagan Jones said. “I think we didn’t score like once or twice, so that was really good.”

Despite what the final score might suggest, the first half was highly contested. But Northwest was able to put up two late touchdowns to go into the half with a 17-point lead.

The high-scoring nature of the game continued into the second half, although Northwest’s defense was able to pull together to slow down Maize.

By holding Maize to 42 points, Northwest would have still been able to win the game even if they were scoreless the entire second half.

“We saw some things that we thought that we could exploit,” Northwest coach Steve Martin said. “We wanted to play physical football.”

Martin said his team had great practices this week.

“We really challenged them this week,” Martin said. “We went out here when we could’ve easily went and practiced in the gym this week, but we came out in the rain and we had one of the best practices that we’ve had since I’ve been here in eight years. Our kids were just dialed in, and it was fun for them to come out and execute tonight.”

Practicing in non-ideal weather is just one thing that is a testament to the Grizzlies’ team work ethic. The tight-knit team relationship and willingness to buy in is what helped Northwest be successful in the postseason.

Every day, the team practices during “zero hour” at 6:30 in the morning. Putting in the extra work is something that both the players and the parents value about the program.

“We work hard. We work around the clock. We get up at 6:30 — no kids want to do that. Our kids do it every morning,” Martin said. “We do things the right way around here, and we work hard, and we work for it.”

Although Northwest’s defense let up more points than they would have liked, Martin remains positive for the state championship.

“That’s an explosive offense. Are we broken? No,” Martin said. “All you have to do is win by one point next week and that’s all we care about here.”

The Grizzlies will play Mill Valley for the 5A state championship next Saturday in Pittsburg.