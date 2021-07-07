St. James Academy football Tom Radke nominated for NFL High School Coach of Year award

St. James Academy football coach Tom Radke has fond memories of his playing days at Iowa State. KC Star file photo

St. James Academy football coach Tom Radke is the Kansas City Chiefs’ representative for the annual Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

Nominees were selected for each of the NFL’s 32 teams. They were chosen “for their character and integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety and on-field success,” per a news release.

Two finalists and an overall winner will be announced later this summer, with the winner awarded $12,500 and his associated high school $17,500. The runner-up and other 30 finalists will all receive various cash prizes.

Shula, the namesake of the award, spent 32 years as a head coach in the NFL on his way to a Hall of Fame career that featured two Super Bowl wins with the Miami Dolphins.

“This year’s 32 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year nominees represent the crucial role that high school football coaches play in positively shaping the character of players,” NFL vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation Alexia Gallagher said in the release. “We are proud to honor these coaches who have provided exemplary mentorship to student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Radke, a Lenexa native, was the winner of the Eric Driskell High School Coach of the Year award last winter. The Chiefs honored him at a game against the Denver Broncos late last season.

Radke led the Thunder to an 8-4 record and their first football state championship in school history last season. St. James beat Arkansas City in the Kansas Class 4A state title game.