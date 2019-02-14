Christian Braun can do it all for Blue Valley Northwest

It’s fair to say that Blue Valley Northwest senior Christian Braun was born to play basketball.
His mother, Lisa, played professionally after a standout career at Missouri. An aunt and uncle, Lori and Mike Sandbothe, also played at Mizzou. Braun’s father, Don, played first at Saint Louis University before transferring and playing at Kansas.
The only problem: Those good genes took their sweet time adding height to his frame.
“As a freshman he was 5-8,” Northwest coach Ed Fritz said with a smile. “Now he’s grown to 6-7.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Braun’s talent grew along with his legs, and the 94th-ranked player in the country, according to Rivals, signed with the Kansas Jayhawks back in September.
The Border War might be dead, but it’s still alive in the Braun house. Christian’s older brother, Parker, is a freshman walk-on at Missouri.
Christian had more than 15 offers to choose from. Ultimately, the decision to play in Lawrence was an easy one.
“I told myself I was going to take all the schools into account when the recruiting process started,” Braun said. “When KU came into the picture that’s always been my favorite school, just growing up in a small town near Lawrence. I did look at other schools and did give them the same opportunity that I gave Coach (Bill) Self and KU. But I’ve always loved KU, and everything they’re about. I love the culture, and I just thought I fit really well at Kansas.”
The late growth spurt, talent and work ethic combined to turn Braun into the basketball version of duct tape — capable of handling just about any chore on the basketball court.
“By the start of my sophomore year I was 6-3, and then I just grew a couple more inches from there. I don’t think it was hard to adjust. Honestly it kind of helped me with everything,” Braun said. “I was working the whole summer, and it was tough and difficult to get through that process because it hurt really bad. I was having a lot of growing pains and wasn’t moving really well, but it really helped me along the way.”
Fritz isn’t shy about putting that versatility to work for the Huskies.
“He plays so many different positions for us. He brings the ball up the court, we post him up. We can do a lot of stuff with him,” Fritz said.
All of Braun’s talents were on display in a recent victory over Mill Valley. He finished with a quiet 22 points — quiet except for the steal that lead to a breakaway and reverse dunk.
BV Northwest (21-2 heading into Friday’s game against Blue Valley) enjoyed a size advantage across the board against Mill Valley, and used it to get easy looks near the rim and gobble up rebounds on the few shots that missed.
The Huskies are the two-time defending Kansas Class 6A champions, and vying for the first three-peat in program history.
“We’ve been fortunate with great players every year. This year we have great players and great talent, but a lot of guys who are new to the varsity level, so we’re having more learning curves and bumps in the road,” Braun said.
“This year’s been a little bumpier than the last two, but we’re definitely on the right path. We’re starting to get on a win streak, and I’m as excited for this year as I’ve been for the last couple. This year is different, this team’s different, but we always have the same goal and same high standards.”
Braun may have grown a foot since entering high school, but he isn’t done growing yet.
Comments