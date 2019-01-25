Kansas basketball players make history as first boy-girl McDonald’s All-American pair

Former Bishop Miege forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Derby High center Kennedy Brown have been selected to play in the annual McDonald’s High School All-American Games, marking the first time a boy-girl pair from Kansas has been so honored since the inception of high school All-American status in 1977.

The 2019 McDonald’s High School All-American Games are set for March 27 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Robinson-Earl, who transferred from Miege to IMG Academy in Florida last summer, is the first male Kansan to receive the honor since Wichita Heights’ Perry Ellis earned it in 2012. Ellis went on to star at Kansas.

Lester Earl, Robinson-Earl’s father, was a McDonald’s High School All-American in 1996 in the state of Louisiana. Lester Earl played at Glen Oaks High in Baton Rouge, La., then competed collegiately at LSU and KU.

In his last season at Bishop Miege, Robinson-Earl averaged 21.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. At 6-foot-9, he was arguably the toughest player to guard in the state, earning last year’s Kansas high school boys basketball Gatorade Player of the Year award.

He held scholarship offers from KU and Kansas State, among others, and recently signed to play at defending national champion Villanova.

Derby’s Brown, meanwhile, is one of the greatest girls players to come out of the Wichita area. She is the second female All-American player from Kansas and first since Taber Spani was picked in 2009 out of Metro Academy. Spani went on to play at Tennessee.

Last year, Brown put up 14.4 points, 12 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game while often battling double teams. At 6-6, she is a nightmare in the paint and has flourished so far in her senior season, scoring an average of 18.5 points per night. Holding offers from Louisville, Baylor and others, she has signed with Oregon State.

Both Robinson-Earl and Brown helped their respective high school teams win Kansas state championships last season.