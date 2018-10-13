Sister upsets sister in Kansas state championship tennis match

Just like twin sisters, the 2018 Class 6A singles championship match almost mirrored last year’s.
Blue Valley North seniors Chloe and Ellie Kuckelman met in the final for the second straight year. Just as Ellie won 6-4, 6-4 in 2017, Chloe did the same Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over her sister.
The Kuckelmans entered the 2018 state tournaments as the No. 1 and 2 players in the state, but Chloe’s win will still be technically considered an upset.
Ellie beat Chloe at the Wichita Collegiate Tournament of Champions, a bracket that also included now-two-time Class 5A state champion Clara Whitaker of Kapaun Mt. Carmel.
But the momentum swung at the Mustangs regional as Chloe handed her sister just her second loss of the season. The sisters tore through the 6A bracket, losing only five games in eight combined matches leading up to the final.
Both sisters are verbally committed to Nebraska upon their graduation.
This is Chloe’s second individual state championship. The Kuckelmans were the headliners, but the Mustangs finished with three of the top four finishes and four of the top six.
Blue Valley North’s top doubles pair, sophomore Callie Flanagan and senior Christine O’Brien, ripped through the bracket to win the 6A title over Blue Valley West’s sophomore Gwyn Gifford and junior Olivia Kurzban.
And in the third-place doubles match, the Mustangs’ second team of sophomore Divya Gupta and senior Tatum Trysla beat Shawnee Mission East’s senior Lucy Kendall and freshman Bridget Epstein.
2018 marks the Mustangs’ fourth straight team championship.
Comments