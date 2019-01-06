Gary Woodland can’t stop record-setter Xander Schauffele in final round at Hawaii

Xander Schauffele broke the Plantation course record with a 12-under 61 on Sunday, and he needed every shot to beat former Kansas golfer Gary Woodland by one shot and win the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Schauffele, 25, started the final round five shots out of the lead and opened with a bogey. He ran off three straight birdies. He chipped in for eagle at the turn. He holed a 107-yard wedge for eagle at No. 12. Tied with Woodland over the closing holes, Schauffele finished birdie-birdie to break the record previously held by four players.
Woodland, who holed a 12-foot birdie putt at No. 17 to tie for the lead, had a chance to force a playoff but missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the last hole. He closed with a 68.
It was a tough loss for Woodland, a Topeka native. He started the final round with a three-shot lead and closed with a bogey-free 68. He never shot worse than 68 all week and was the only player in the winners-only field to have all four rounds in the 60s.
It still wasn’t enough.
“This one will sting,” Woodland said.
Woodland broke a third-round tie with Rory McIlroy by making a 65-foot eagle putt on 15th hole, and he closed with one last birdie Saturday for a 5-under 68 that gave him a three-shot lead.
Woodland has never won on the PGA Tour in the seven times he had the 54-hole lead in stroke play.
Woodland learned that his grandmother died Friday night in Kansas. The trip to Florida was a family vacation for most of the Woodland crew – for Christmas, he flew out 11 relatives.
“She’s been downhill for a little while now,” Woodland said Saturday. “It’s been tough. And you try to prepare for that, but you never really can. Definitely will have a little extra emotion with me, but we'll get through it.”
Schauffele finished at 23-under 269. Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy also finished in the top five.
Woodland couldn’t think of much he did wrong except fail to take advantage of a few pins he could have played to more aggressively. But he found no consolation in losing to a guy who shot 62 in the tougher of the two wind directions on the west end of Maui.
“I don’t think it will ever be easy because I still believe I was playing well enough to shoot 66 today,” Woodland said. “You have an iron into the par 5 in the middle of the fairway on the last hole, you expect to make birdie. I had killed the par 5s all week this week, which is what you’ve got to do out here. So I knew what he was doing and the competitor in me knew I needed to do one better. And unfortunately, I didn’t get it done.”
“It was a crazy day,” Schauffele said after his fourth career PGA Tour victory, and second in as many starts this season. “I didn’t do much leaderboard watching. I knew it was going to be a birdie fest at the end. We kept our head down and made a run for it.”
