Oklahoma State golfer overcomes veterans to win 2018 Prairie Invitational

Five hours after starting her round on Wednesday morning, 19-year-old Oklahoma State golfer Emma Whitaker found herself back on the second tee at Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills.
Kristen Samp, an LPGA Tour golfer and the defending champion of the Prairie Invitational, had teed off just ahead of Whitaker, the amateur and veteran battling in a playoff for the 2018 title.
Both women birdied the first hole, extending play as the gallery flocked to the second hole.
But a drive into the rough and chip into the bunker by Samp opened the door for Whitaker to play it safe and take home the victory with a par.
“Kristen’s an amazing player. Having the experience to be able to play with someone who’s been on the LPGA is something I think all college players dream,” Whitaker said following her victory. “That’s just an amazing experience, and playoffs are always very exciting, so it’s a fun way to end like that.”
Both golfers finished 14-over par in regulation, but Semp will rue a poorly played 18th hole during Tuesday’s second round. It led to her surrendering a healthy lead.
Along with winning the open-division portion of the invitational, Whitaker also took home the Kansas Women’s Amateur trophy.
“For me, it’s really neat because my grandpa grew up playing this course, so it’s kind of fun to be out here,” she said. “I’ve never played this course before.”
Ellen Port, who was coming off a 33rd-place finish at the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Chicago, finished fifth. She hit 16-over, struggling with Indian Hills’ stressed and slow greens. The seven-time USGA champion mishit a 109-yard shot on No. 8 and dumped her ball in the bunker.
“I kept thinking my driver would straighten out, because I was a shell of what I normally am,” Port said. “I kept thinking I would get it to the hole, but even on a downhill putt the ball would slow down as it was going downhill, and it was tough to get that through your skull”
“I was disappointed that I’m working hard on the range, I’ve got the driver, but I’ve had a hard time taking it from the range to the golf course.”
Former Missouri standout Jessica Meek tied for third at 15-over. Fourteen-year-old Nixa, Mo., golfer and first-day leader Reagan Zibilski tied for fifth at 16-over.
LGPA pro Hillery Sence tied for 11th at 19-over, and Kansas golfer Sara Tadokoro tied for 16th at 22-over.
