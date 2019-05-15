Billy Donlon’s first recruiting class for UMKC basketball grows to four

Billy Donlon introduced as new UMKC men’s basketball coach Recruiting locally is key, new UMKC men's basketball coach Billy Donlon said on March 29, 2019 during his introduction. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Recruiting locally is key, new UMKC men's basketball coach Billy Donlon said on March 29, 2019 during his introduction.

UMKC announced two men’s basketball signings on Wednesday, bringing the recruiting class under first-year coach Billy Donlon to four.

Adefolarin “FoFo” Adetogun, a 6-1 guard from Regina, Saskatchewan, and Zion Williams, a 6-4 guard from Maybrook, New York, are the latest to join the Kangaroos.

“FoFo has a college-ready body, and he has a mentality for physicality that will help him transition to the college game.” Donlon said. “He is a point-first guard always attacking to help others get shots.”

Adefolarin will be a freshman. Williams averaged 7.6 points and 2.5 assists last season at Wallace State Community College in Alabama and will be a sophomore.

“Zion brings size to the perimeter and has played both point guard and off the ball throughout his career,” Donlon said.

They join Javan White, a 6-10 forward from Ames, Iowa, who previously played at Clemson and Oral Roberts and has one season of eligibility, and Demarius Pitts. Pitts, a 6-4 sophomore, transferred from Division II Virginia Union, where he was chosen conference rookie of the year after averaging 13.1 points.







