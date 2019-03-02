UMKC unable to hold on against Texas Rio Grande Valley

The UMKC Kangaroos let one slip away in their final home game of the season.
UMKC was outscored 22-6 by Texas Rio Grande Valley over the final six minutes of the game and fell 75-70 at Swinney Center on the UMKC campus on Saturday.
The loss dropped the Kangaroos’ record to 10-19 overall and 5-9 in the Western Athletic Conference. The Kangaroos are trying to exceed last season’s win total of 10 games.
Texas Rio Grande Valley improved to 18-14 and 9-6 in the WAC.
UMKC was shooting the the ball well, had a 10-point lead at half and looked to be closing this one out. The ‘Roos were up 64-53 with 5:46 left.
But the Vaqueros got hot and shut down UMKC down the stretch.
Brandon McKissic led the Kangaroos with 20 points, and Rob Whitfield chipped in 16. Senior Aleer Leek, in his final home game with the Kangaroos, finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
UMKC was swept in the season series with Texas Rio Grande Valley, which also beat UMKC 72-63 in Edinburg, Texas on Feb. 2.
UMKC will wrap up regular-season at Chicago State next Saturday.
