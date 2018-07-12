Mizzou basketball’s home game against the Utah Utes has been rescheduled

The Missouri basketball team’s home game against Utah has been pushed back a season and will occur during the Tigers’ 2019-2020 campaign, according to Utes assistant coach Andy Hill.
The Utes, who beat Mizzou 77-59 in Salt Lake City last season for the first game of a home-and-home series, were supposed to play at MU this coming season. But Hill told ESPN 700 in Salt Lake City that “some logistical things” caused Utah to reschedule the game.
“We’ve put that off for a year, just some logistical things that played out,” he told the radio station. “Credit to Missouri for working with us. We were able to put that off a season. So we’ll be returning there the following year. Appreciate them working with us.”
Mizzou, which first announced this series with the Utes in June 2017, has not yet released its full non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.
