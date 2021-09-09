University of Missouri
Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team draws a tough assignment in SEC opener
The SEC announced its SEC men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season Thursday, and Missouri gets tested right out of the gates.
The Tigers open league play on Dec. 29 at Kentucky.
Other highlights: The Tigers face Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Alabama twice. They face Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Vanderbilt and Florida just once.
Mizzou ends the regular season with a March 5 date against Georgia at home. The SEC Tournament is the next week in Tampa, Fla.
Missouri previously announced its non-conference schedule.
Missouri’s SEC men’s hoops schedule
Dec. 29 at Kentucky
Jan. 5 Mississippi State
Jan. 8 Alabama
Jan. 12 at Arkansas
Jan. 15 Texas A&M
Jan. 18 at Ole Miss
Jan. 22 at Alabama
Jan. 25 Auburn
Feb. 2 Florida
Feb. 5 at Texas A&M
Feb. 8 at Vanderbilt
Feb. 12 Ole Miss
Feb. 15 Arkansas
Feb. 19 at Mississippi State
Feb. 22 Tennessee
Feb. 26 at LSU
March 1 at South Carolina
March 5 Georgia
March 9-13 SEC Tournament (Tampa, Fla.)
