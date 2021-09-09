Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team draws a tough assignment in SEC opener

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin yells instructions to his team during the second half against Texas A&M on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. AP

The SEC announced its SEC men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season Thursday, and Missouri gets tested right out of the gates.

The Tigers open league play on Dec. 29 at Kentucky.

Other highlights: The Tigers face Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Alabama twice. They face Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Vanderbilt and Florida just once.

Mizzou ends the regular season with a March 5 date against Georgia at home. The SEC Tournament is the next week in Tampa, Fla.

Missouri previously announced its non-conference schedule.

Missouri’s SEC men’s hoops schedule

Dec. 29 at Kentucky

Jan. 5 Mississippi State

Jan. 8 Alabama

Jan. 12 at Arkansas

Jan. 15 Texas A&M

Jan. 18 at Ole Miss

Jan. 22 at Alabama

Jan. 25 Auburn

Feb. 2 Florida

Feb. 5 at Texas A&M

Feb. 8 at Vanderbilt

Feb. 12 Ole Miss

Feb. 15 Arkansas

Feb. 19 at Mississippi State

Feb. 22 Tennessee

Feb. 26 at LSU

March 1 at South Carolina

March 5 Georgia

March 9-13 SEC Tournament (Tampa, Fla.)