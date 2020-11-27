Mizzou basketball no longer headed to Mohegan Sun, exploring other options

The Missouri Tigers are out of the Mohegan Sun multi-team event because of non-coronavirus related unknowns, MU confirmed to The Star.

PowerMizzou was first to report the Tigers were out of the Connecticut-based event dubbed “Bubbleville.” Mizzou will now look at “other opportunities” ahead of its next scheduled game, which is set for Dec. 6 at Wichita State.

Mizzou was supposed to play Boston College and Oregon at Mohegan Sun, which would’ve allowed them to play multiple games at the same venue. However, the Ducks pulled out of the event earlier, which cast uncertainty on Mizzou’s part.

Boston College listed an 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 against Mizzou at Mohegan Sun on its team schedule page. However, that game will no longer take place.

Missouri opened its 2020-21 season with a 91-64 win over Oral Roberts on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. After the victory, MU coach Cuonzo Martin said they were scheduled to still fly to Connecticut, though the opponents were unknown at the time. He said the Tigers had been presented with at least six different options for opponents.

That leaves the Tigers without an opponent until their game against the Shockers. Even that game is in doubt because Wichita State needed to pull out of its season-opening tournament after multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

The multi-team event was the last piece of Mizzou basketball’s non-conference schedule still remaining to be filled. The Tigers won a coin flip to host at Mizzou Arena the normally neutral-sited Braggin’ Rights rivalry game against Illinois. The Tigers also have two non-conference home games, Dec. 9 vs. Liberty and Dec. 22 against Bradley, on their slate.

The SEC schedule is set to open Dec. 30 with the Tigers playing host to Tennessee.

Martin said Nov. 11 that if the Tigers did lose some non-conference games, like it has now, it would likely schedule a team “closer to proximity” to Columbia. That would make so teams would not need to fly to mid-Missouri for the game.