Mizzou Tigers guard was charged with DWI and suspended but has returned to practice

Missouri Tigers men’s basketball guard Torrence Watson was cited for DWI last month in Columbia. AP photo

Missouri basketball guard Torrence Watson was cited for driving while intoxicated late last month in Columbia.

University of Missouri police issued Watson a DWI citation when he was pulled over at 2:17 a.m. on Sept. 29 while driving east on Stadium Boulevard near the intersection of Ashland Road, MUPD spokesperson Sara Diedrich confirmed to The Star.

The sophomore was also cited for driving without headlights during dark hours and was issued a summons for both offenses. His car was towed from the scene.

Watson has already served his suspension from the team and is both reinstated and practicing, Mizzou basketball spokesperson R.J. Layton said Wednesday. Under athletic department policy, Watson — or any other student-athlete arrested for a first-offense DWI — would be suspended from team activities for a minimum of one week.

A St. Louis native, Watson averaged 7.1 points per game last season for the Tigers and appeared in all 32 of the team’s games. Watson set school records for all-time points and points in a season during his time at Whitfield High. He initially committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes before flipping to Mizzou.

Watson’s citation marks the third time in less than two years that a Missouri men’s basketball player has been arrested for a DWI. Former Tiger Jordan Barnett was arrested for DWI in March 2018 and current player Mitchell Smith was arrested in September that same year.