Missouri legend, former Chiefs receiver Jeremy Maclin announces retirement from NFL

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. along@kcstar.com

Former Missouri and Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin will officially retire from the NFL due to lingering health issues, he said in a letter on Thursday.

Maclin, who last played with the Ravens in 2017, officially announced his retirement on March 24 but didn’t provide details until releasing this public letter on Twitter. The 30-year-old missed the entire 2018 season in an attempt to recover from lingering hamstring pain but had no luck despite numerous injections and therapy.

The 6-foot wideout revealed that he tore his MCL on the final catch of his Ravens career, which also played a part in his decision. Maclin did not specify the knee in which he tore his MCL.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

In his letter, Maclin thanked former Missouri Tigers coach Gary Pinkel and his staff for bringing him to MU and turning him into an All-American before touching on the Philadelphia Eagles organization, which selected him in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, along with the Chiefs and Ravens.

Maclin, a Kirkwood, Mo. native, described his journey to the Chiefs as his, “ride down I-70,” having gone from the St. Louis-area, to Columbia and finally to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

He did not elaborate on what his next career turn will be in his life after playing pro football, but fatherhood will be part of it. His wife, Adia, announced she was pregnant in October. The couple is expecting a girl this month.