Missouri Tigers basketball vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Time, TV, lineups and a prediction

When/where: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena, Columbia

TV/radio: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG C 23 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. 10.4 F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. 7.2 F 4 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. 8.3 G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. 14.1 G 1 Xavier Pinson 6-2 Fr. 5.9 P No. Mississippi Ht. Yr. PPG F 13 Dominik Olejniczak 7-0 Jr. 5.4 F 0 Blake Hinson 6-7 Fr. 8.3 G 13 Terrence Davis 6-4 Sr. 15.8 G 4 Breein Tyree 6-2 Jr. 18.4 G 2 Devontae Shuler 6-2 So. 9.8

About Missouri (14-15, 5-12 SEC): Missouri heads into Senior Day riding its first winning streak of conference play after a blowout win over Georgia. Torrence Watson continues to score at a high level, with 37 points in his last two games. Kevin Puryear and Mitchell Smith are splitting time at power forward. Smith had a career-high 11 rebounds against Georgia and his defensive performance was praised by Cuonzo Martin. Xavier Pinson has been in a bit of scoring drought lately and forced a lot of shots in Athens. Missouri’s seeding in the SEC Tournament will hinge on Texas A&M’s game against Mississippi State but the Tigers will have to play on the first day regardless. If the Tigers win and A&M loses, they would be the No. 11 seed instead of the No. 12 seed. Georgia will be the No. 13 seed and 0-17 Vandy will be the No. 14 seed.

About Mississippi (19-11, 9-8 SEC): The Rebels haven’t really slowed down since Missouri last saw them. Ole Miss nearly beat top-10 teams Tennessee and Kentucky and is still firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture. Breein Tyree is an all-SEC first team player in the eyes of Martin and Terrence Davis is one of the nation’s best seniors. Blake Hinson missed Ole Miss’ earlier game against MU because of illness but has returned and continued his case to be an all-conference freshman team member.

Prediction: Missouri is playing its best basketball right now and it’s hard to see Jordan Geist losing his final home game, given the year he’s had. Watson drops another 20-point performance as MU ends the regular season at .500. Missouri 70, Ole Miss 68