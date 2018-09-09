Grading Missouri’s 40-13 win over Wyoming and looking ahead to Purdue

Missouri improved to 2-0 for the first time under Barry Odom with a 40-13 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The win was one of the Tigers’ most complete games under Odom, as both sides of the ball had strong showings. The Tigers now head to Purdue, who beat them 35-3 last season.
Play of the game
Drew Lock’s rushing touchdown: It wasn’t the fanciest thing you’ve ever seen, but it was unconventional for Lock, and it got the offense going. Missouri had only mustered a field goal until that point and Lock’s touchdown gave the Tigers some momentum. It was only the fourth rushing touchdown of Lock’s career.
Grades
Offense: A- Missouri got off to a slow start against Wyoming but jumped out to a 23-0 lead. Drew Lock accounted for five touchdowns, and Emanuel Hall continued his hot start. The run game combined for 203 yards, twice more than last week. Derek Dooley can do no wrong right now.
Defense: A-. The pass-rush was lacking against Tennessee-Martin and that changed on Saturday. Khalil Oliver had a fumble recovery to lead a strong showing by the secondary. But Wyoming’s offense made a lot of mistakes and had bad quarterback play, which has to be accounted for.
Special teams: B. Tucker McCann missed a few field goals but they were all long distance and the wind was blowing at Memorial Stadium. The extra point attempt that missed was a disaster and Corey Fatony only punted twice.
Next up
As Missouri heads to Purdue next Saturday, here are two things the Tigers need to improve:
Keep it up on offense: Missouri’s offense is clicking on all cylinders right now but context is key. The Tigers have played an FCS team and a Mountain West Conference program. Let’s see them do this against a Power-5 school. Purdue lost a lot on defense from last year’s team that held Missouri to three points. The Tigers can’t play like that again.
Create more turnovers out of the secondary: Missouri’s secondary had a strong showing against Wyoming and recovered a fumble early for some momentum. But Purdue has a number of wideouts that can burn Missouri and the Tigers can’t make Saturday acceptable. A player like DeMarkus Acy needs to emerge as a player who can take away a team’s best wideout. Purdue will be a good test for that.
Comments