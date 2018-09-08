Missouri beats Wyoming 40-13 behind Drew Lock and Emanuel Hall

For the first time under Barry Odom, Missouri is 2-0.
The Tigers overcame a slow start to bounce Wyoming 40-13 on a cold Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Drew Lock threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns as he continues to build his Heisman resume.
Missouri’s offense struggled to score for most of the first quarter. The Tigers failed to take advantage of the strong field position Wyoming punter Tim Zaleski was giving them as well as a recovered fumble by safety Khalil Oliver.
The Tigers offensive line failed to open things up for its two-headed run game of Damarea Crockett and Larry Rountree, and Wyoming’s defense was able to get Missouri off the field on third down.
Missouri got on the board with 4:08 left in the first quarter, off a career-long 50-yard field goal from Tucker McCann. Starting from his own 20-yard line, Lock found wideout Emanuel Hall on two straight plays for 28-yards to get into Wyoming territory. But wet field conditions led to a handful of drops, which led the offense to lean on McCann.
McCann was 1 for 3 on field goals in the first half, all coming from 47 yards or further.
With 8:56 left in the first half, Lock put the offense on his back. Missouri’s drive started from the 3-yard line, and on third down Lock found Hall for a 36-yard gain to move the Tigers up to their own 43. A penalty on Wyoming gave Missouri another 5 yards, and Lock found slot receiver Johnathon Johnson for a 19-yard catch on the following play.
Another catch from Hall three plays later put Missouri in the red zone for the first time on Saturday. On second and goal, Lock scrambled and avoided three defenders on his way to the Tigers’ first rushing touchdown of the season. Lock, a Heisman candidate, had taken Missouri 97 yards on nine plays in almost three and a half minutes.
Lock threw for his first touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first half, as he found tight end Albert Okwuegbunam over the middle for a 19-yard score. The extra point was no good, as holder Corey Fatony fumbled the snap.
On Missouri’s first drive of the second half, Lock capped off a 90-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown to Hall.
Wyoming got on the board its following drive with a 51-yard field goal.
Blue Springs’ product Kendall Blanton extended Missouri’s lead to 30-3 with a 12-yard touchdown with 4:37 left in the third quarter.
Missouri now heads on the road for the first time this season with a game at Purdue next Saturday. The Boilermakers are 0-2 after losing to Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Purdue beat Missouri 35-3 last season.
