Missouri’s nonconference basketball schedule is set: Here’s what’s at stake

The Missouri men’s basketball team announced its nonconference schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season and it features several tests against potential NCAA Tournament teams, almost all of which come at home.
The Tigers open the season on Nov. 6 at Mizzou Arena against Central Arkansas, which went 18-17 last season, 10-8 in the Southland conference. Missouri then goes on the road for an old Big 12 matchup against Iowa State, which is the return game of last year’s season opener.
Iowa State struggled last season but is expected to be more competitive with the addition of Virginia transfer Marial Shayok and freshman Talen Horton-Tucker. With the Cyclones being the only true road game for Missouri, a win is crucial for the Tigers’ RPI and NCAA Tournament resume.
After a trip to the Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam Tournament, which includes Kansas State, Davidson and Oregon State, Missouri returns home for a Nov. 27 matchup against Temple. That game is followed by another return game, this one vs. Central Florida, which features 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall.
Both the Owls and the Knights are expected to compete for NCAA Tournament bids next season. Aside from Fall, the Knights also add coach Johnny Dawkins’ son, Aubrey, who missed last season because of injury and enters the year as a conference player of the year candidate.
Missouri also hosts UT-Arlington and Oral Roberts before facing Xavier on Dec. 18 and Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights game Dec. 22 in St. Louis. The Tigers nearly beat the Musketeers in Kim Anderson’s final season and would have faced them again had they beat Florida State in last season’s NCAA Tournament. Xavier returns a talented core of players but will be under first-year coach Travis Steele.
Illinois lost a few key players from last season’s team, including Mark Smith, who transferred to Missouri, and LeRon Black, but adds five-star recruit Ayo Dosunmo to replace Smith at point guard.
The Tigers wrap-up their nonconference schedule on Dec. 29 with a Saturday game against Morehead State.
UT-Arlington and Central Arkansas are both competitive in their respective conferences while Morehead State mustered just eight wins last season.
Missouri’s schedule has a balance of high-major, mid-major and low-major opponents but the lack of true road games could hurt the Tigers, especially if the Southeastern Conference isn’t as strong as last season. That could hurt the Tigers’ RPI.
Missouri men’s basketball 2018-19 nonconference schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 6: vs. Central Arkansas
Friday, Nov. 9: at Iowa State
Friday, Nov. 16-Monday, Nov. 19: at Paradise Jam Tournament (three games vs. teams TBA)
Tuesday, Nov. 27: vs. Temple
Sunday, Dec. 2: vs. UCF
Tuesday, Dec. 4: vs. UT-Arlington
Friday, Dec. 7: vs. Oral Roberts
Tuesday, Dec. 18: vs. Xavier
Saturday, Dec. 22: vs. Illinois in St. Louis
Saturday, Dec. 29: vs. Morehead State
