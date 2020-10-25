SEC football roundup: Alabama keeps rolling; Auburn and LSU get back on track

SEC roundup:

Alabama 48, Tennessee 17: The No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide had no problem crushing Tennessee in Knoxville. Another strong game for Bama quarterback Mac Jones, who completed his first 11 passes and finished 25-for-31 for 387 yards without an interception. Najee Harris gained 96 yards rushing on 20 attempts. And John Metchie caught seven passes for 151 yards.

There was some bad news for the Tide, however. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle broke his ankle on the game’s opening kickoff and will be out for the season. In his place, Shane Bolden caught six passes for 94 yards. Still, Waddle is a terrific talent and his absence is likely to be felt.

Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006. No word yet if UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt fired any of his assistant coaches during the game.

Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28: Bo Nix and Seth Williams hooked up for a 55-yard touchdown with 1:11 left to give the Tigers a win in Oxford. After throwing three interceptions in Auburn’s loss last week at South Carolina, Nix completed 23 of 30 passes for 238 yards without an interception. Williams caught eight of those balls for 150 yards. His long was a 58-yard reception.

After throwing six interceptions last week in a loss to Arkansas, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw two more on Saturday. He ended up 16-of-27 for 154 yards and has cooled off considerably since his hot start. And though ninth in the nation in total offense, Lane Kiffin’s Rebels are 1-4.

Meanwhile, Auburn’s freshman running back Tank Bigsby cranked out his third straight 100-yard game. Bigsby rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.

Missouri 20, Kentucky 10: Mizzou ran 92 plays to just 36 for Kentucky to pick up its first win over the Wildcats since 2014. Coach Eli Drinkwitz’s team outgained the Cats 421-145. Larry Rountree rushed for 126 yards on 37 carries. Quarterback Connor Bazelak was 21-for-30 for 201 yards.

After forcing 10 turnovers over their its last two games, both wins, Kentucky failed to turn the Tigers over. UK struggled mightily on offense. Quarterback Terry Wilson was pulled for backup Joey Gatewood in the second quarter only to return to start the second half. The Cats were just 4-for-13 through the air and rushed for 98 yards.

LSU 52, South Carolina 24: Quarterback TJ Finley, a 6-foot-6 freshman, stepped in for the injured Myles Brennan and led the Tigers to a romp over the Gamecocks in Baton Rouge. Finley was 17-for-21 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for 135 yards and a score on 22 carries.

Coming off a big win over Auburn, South Carolina trailed 31-10 at the half and never recovered. Kevin Harris gained 126 yards on just 12 carries, and quarterback Collin Hill was 12-for-22 for 234 yards. But the South Carolina defense gave up 544 yards to the LSU offense.

LSU doesn't have a quarterback controversy, but Ed Orgeron knows he can trust TJ Finley, the freshman who teammates once joked would move to defensive tackle and heard the crowd chant his name against South Carolina. https://t.co/stP8AozLL4 — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) October 25, 2020

