How Kentucky and Texas A&M match up — with a game prediction

How No. 13 Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC) and Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) match up at each position — with a game prediction:
Quarterbacks
Terry Wilson is the first Kentucky quarterback to win his initial five career starts since Bill Ransdell in 1984. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound redshirt sophomore has run for 300 yards and three touchdowns and thrown for 595 yards with two scores and five interceptions. Still to be answered is, if UK gets in a situation where it has to throw to win, can Wilson do that? Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond is also a dual threat. The 6-2, 210-pound sophomore is one of four power-five conference QBs with at least four rushing and seven throwing TDs this season. But the San Antonio product is completing a so-so 60.1 percent of his passes and has thrown four interceptions.
Advantage: Texas A&M
Running backs
Kentucky junior star Benny Snell leads the SEC in rushing (127.8 yards a game), rushing attempts (115), rushing TDs (eight) and all-purpose yards (133.6). Backup A.J. Rose electrified the Kroger Field crowd last week with a tackle-breaking, 24-yard touchdown run. The 6-1, 208-pound sophomore is averaging 7 yards a carry. Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams is the Aggies’ Snell. He is second in the SEC in rushing (116.4 yards), all-purpose yards (128.6) and is third in rushing attempts (96).
Advantage: Kentucky
Wide receivers
Kentucky sophomore slot receiver Lynn Bowden is third in the SEC with 24 receptions and is 13th in all-purpose yards, averaging 88 a game. Senior Dorian Baker has been the most productive outside receiver for the Cats. He has eight catches for 98 yards. The Texas A&M wide receiving corps has been a pleasant surprise in 2018, led by Camron Buckley (18 catches), Kendrick Rogers (13, two TDs) and Quartney Davis (12, one). The Aggies have lost a key contributor, Jhamon Ausbon (15), to a foot surgery, however.
Advantage: Texas A&M
Tight ends
UK’s C.J. Conrad has caught at least two passes in every game this year. The 6-5, 252-pound senior has 13 receptions for 89 yards overall, and consistently draws praise from Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops for his blocking. Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger is one of the best pass-catching TEs in the SEC. The 6-4, 250-pound junior-college transfer has 17 receptions for 256 yards and leads SEC tight ends with four TDs.
Advantage: Even
Offensive line
Kentucky senior right tackle George Asafo-Adjei was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after grading out at 90 percent with no missed assignments and 19 blocks at the point of attack in UK’s 24-10 victory over South Carolina last week. With Naasir Watkins sidelined by a knee injury, left tackle E.J. Price, the transfer from Southern California, needs to play well for UK. Texas A&M junior center Erik McCoy and senior left guard Keaton Sutherland are the only non-sophomores starting for Coach Jimbo Fisher’s offensive front. The Aggies have allowed a whopping 17 QB sacks, but Texas A&M has also played both No. 4 Clemson and No. 1 Alabama.
Advantage: Kentucky
Defensive line
Kentucky’s Calvin Taylor, the 6-9, 300-pound Augusta, Ga., product, had two tackles and a pass breakup last week in his second career start at end. Sophomore nose guard Quinton Bohanna returned from an ankle injury and had two tackles vs. South Carolina. Texas A&M end Landis Durham tied for the SEC lead in QB sacks in 2017 (10.5) and has five tackles for loss in 2018. Senior end Kingsley Keke also has five TFL.
Advantage: Texas A&M
Linebackers
Kentucky OLB/rush end Josh Allen claimed SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors for the third time this season for his play against South Carolina. Through five games, the 6-5, 260-pound senior has 10.5 TFL, six sacks and five QB hurries. With MLB Kash Daniel suspended for the first half after a targeting ejection, freshmen Chris Oats and Jamin Davis will have to fill the void. Texas A&M MLB Otaro Alaka leads the Aggies in tackles (29) and career starts (38). Junior SLB Tyrel Dodson has 22 tackles and scored a TD on a scoop-and-score vs. Louisiana Monroe.
Advantage: Kentucky
Defensive backs
Kentucky seniors Derrick Baity, a cornerback, and Mike Edwards and Darius West, both safeties, all intercepted a pass last week vs. South Carolina. The Kentucky secondary leads the SEC this week in defensive pass efficiency. Texas A&M safeties Donovan Wilson and Derrick Tucker are apt to be near the line of scrimmage in run support. That could give UK a chance to make plays in the passing game against an A&M secondary that is last in the SEC this week in defensive pass efficiency.
Advantage: Kentucky
Special teams
Kentucky punter Max Duffy is averaging a robust 45.7 yards a kick and has stopped punts inside an opponent’s 20-yard line 11 times. Place-kicker Miles Butler is 3-of-5 on field goals, with a long of 40 yards. UK’s coverage units, both kickoffs and punts, have been strong. Texas A&M’s Braden Mann leads the nation in punting, averaging a ridiculous 53.6 yards a kick. True freshman place-kicker Seth Small is 6-of-8 on field goals with a long of 52 yards. JaShaun Corbin returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a TD in A&M’s 24-17 win over Arkansas last week.
Advantage: Texas A&M
Prediction
Texas A&M 28, Kentucky 24
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
