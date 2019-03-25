Georgetown runs past William Carey and into the NAIA championship game in Kansas City

Carroll (Mont.) College and Lewis-Clark (Idaho) State will face each other for the fifth time this season when they meet in the second of two NAIA Tournament semifinals on Monday night at Municipal Auditorium. The victor will face the winner of the 6 p.m. semifinal between No. 1 overall seed Georgetown (Ky.) (31-4) and William Carey (Miss.) (25-9) in the championship game on Tuesday.