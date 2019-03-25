Georgetown runs past William Carey and into the NAIA championship game in Kansas City

As the final seconds waned in the first half, Georgetown (Ky.) College’s Chris Coffey pounced on a loose ball near midcourt, took a step past the half-court line, and let it fly.
Coffey’s shot banked in at the buzzer for a 46-foot three-pointer, and he and his teammates kept right on running through the tunnel and straight into the locker room.
There would be no catching Coffey or the Tigers, who defeated William Carey (Miss.) University 94-83 on Monday night in the opening semifinal of the 82nd annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
With the win, No. 1 overall seed Georgetown, 32-4, advanced to Tuesday’s 8 p.m. championship game against the winner of Monday’s late semifinal between Carroll (Mont.) College and Lewis-Clark (Idaho) State. The first overall seed has not won the NAIA Tournament since Mountain State (W.Va.) in 2004.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Coffey, a 6-7 junior from Louisville, half-jokingly said he practices the half-court heave when not perfecting his powerful inside game.
“I throw the ball up there during warmup lines,” said Coffey, who finished with a season-best 32 points on 12 of 15 shooting with 12 rebounds. “Our media says I’m not a guard, so I had to show ‘em I’m a guard.”
Coffey’s mid-court shot gave Georgetown a 42-24 halftime lead, and the Tigers built the lead to 48-28 on a basket by Coffey 90 seconds into the second half.
But William Carey, 25-10, which overcame an 18-point deficit in defeating Science and Arts (Okla.) in Saturday’s quarterfinals, stormed back, mostly on the three-point shooting of Brandon Cranford, and drew to within 57-53 with 11 minutes to play.
“You always go in there at halftime and say, ‘Keep your foot on the gas pedal, they’re going to come out strong those first four minutes, don’t let them get going, don’t let them make runs,’’’ said Georgetown coach Chris Briggs.
“William Carey isn’t in the final four because they’re not a good basketball team. They’re a fantastic team and they’re going to make runs, and they’re going to make shots. That’s what they did. We were able to withstand it and close it out during the stretch.”
Coffey restored some order with a dunk off a rebound, and the Tigers withstood the barrage by Cranford, who also is from Louisville, 70 miles from the Georgetown campus. Cranford led William Carey with 26 points, including eight of 15 from three-point range.
Georgetown, making its 28th straight appearance in the tournament, has won more tournament games — 72 — than any NAIA program, including titles in 1998 and 2013. Briggs will be taking his third team in seven years to the championship game and hopes to erase the memory of an overtime, buzzer-beating loss in the 2016 title game.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Briggs said. “When we recruit these guys, that’s what we talk about: trying to get to the final four, trying to get the national title, trying to put a ring on their finger. That’s why these guys want to come to Georgetown, because of the success that Georgetown has had going back 60 years.
“As an 18-22-year old college basketball player, these are the things you dream of, playing for a national title and cutting down nets.”
Comments