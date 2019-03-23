NAIA semifinals are set, only one top seed remains after last year’s runner-up falls

The semifinals of the NAIA Division I men’s basketball tournament are set after Saturday night’s quarterfinal games at Municipal Auditorium.

No. 1 Georgetown (Ky.) 80, No. 7 Arizona Christian 78: Georgetown survived and became the only top seed to reach the semifinals. Arizona Christian made 14 of 38 three-pointers and got 25 points each from Terence Shelby — who made seven threes — and Callum Lawson, but the Firestorm could not quite pull off the upset. The Tigers, the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament, improved to 31-4. Joe Burton made 4 of 6 three-pointers and finished with 22 points for Geogetown, which is in the NAIA tournament for the 28th straight season. Burton scored 20 of the team’s 44 total points in the first half. Georgetown last won the championship in 2013 and finished second in 2016.

No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 80, No. 1 LSU Alexandria 74: The top-seeded Generals were denied a chance to avenge their buzzer-beating overtime loss in last season’s NAIA title game. The Warriors, who’ve won 14 in a row, were led by four players in double figures: Trystan Bradley (15 points), Josiah Westbrook (14), Cordel Hankerson (13), and Cory Dollarhide (10).

No. 3 Carroll (Mont.) 72, No. 4 Pikeville (Ky.) 56: Carroll shot 53.1 percent and scored 22 points off 15 turnovers as it reached the semifinals after losing in the quarterfinals three of the last four seasons. On Friday night in the second round, Pikeville took out top-seeded Benedictine 83-79 in double overtime after the Ravens overcame a 15-point deficit to force the first OT. Jovontae Carleton hit the go-ahead three-pointer for Pikeville.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) def. No. 7 Science & Arts, 102-98 (OT): Javontae McDavid scored 21 points off the bench as William Carey overcame a 17-point second half deficit and reached the NAIA semifinals for the first time in school history. The Crusaders outscored Science & Arts 55-9 in bench points as McDavid was joined by Cameron Douglas (19 points) and Brandon Cranford (16). Science & Arts was playing less than 11 hours after its 76-63 victory over No. 3 seed Wiley (Texas) in Friday’s final second-round game.

2019 NAIA Division I men’s basketball tournament

At Municipal Auditorium

Tickets: $20 (ages 13 and up), $6 students (5-12), 4 and under free.

Monday, March 25 semifinals

No. 1 Georgetown (Ky.) vs. No. 4 William Carey, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) vs. No. 3 Carroll (Mont.), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26 championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN3)