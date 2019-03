NAIA reaches agreement to keep men’s basketball tournament in Kansas City 4 more years

Georgetown juniors Eljay Cowherd (4) and Jacob Conway (11) celebrate Conway’s three-point shot, one of three he made in close succession in the second half. Georgetown College (Ky.) defeated Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 77-57 in the 2019 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament at Municipal Auditorium Wednesday, Mar. 20. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com