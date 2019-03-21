Benedictine wins its opener in NAIA Tournament, plus Thursday’s other games

Benedictine University set plenty of program records heading into Thursday night’s first round of the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament at Municipal Auditorium.
The Ravens’ 30 wins, 29-game winning streak, and undefeated 24-0 mark in the Heart of America Conference — program records, all.
But their quest for a third NAIA national title was briefly in danger of grinding to a halt before it got started.
Benedictine put away a feisty Westmont (Calif.) team 90-85 to advance to the Friday’s second round.
Benedictine was no stranger to close games, despite all the success it enjoyed this season. The Ravens won 10 games by five points or less. The Ravens used that experience to pull away from Westmont midway through the second half.
Benedictine guard Jaiden Bristol put the Ravens on his back in the second half, going on two personal scoring spurts that put the Ravens in control.
It didn’t take long for the second half to turn into a game of can-you-top-this? Benedictine guard Jaiden Bristol got it started by turning a potential shot clock violation into an acrobatic bucket. Westmont’s Gyse Hulsebosch responded by drilling a 30-foot three-pointer to beat another shot clock.
St. Thomas Aquinas alum Adam Kutney powered his way to a hard-fought three-point play. Westmont’s Kyle Scalmanini answered with a three-pointer while getting fouled.
It was then that Benedictine earned its first bit of breathing room, courtesy of Bristol. He scored eight straight points, culminated by a three-point play that gave the Ravens a nine-point lead with 10:37 to play, their largest of the night. As was typical of this game, it didn’t last long.
The Warriors answered with a seven-point run to cut the lead to two, but Bristol once again stopped the bleeding with six straight points. Bristol’s hesitation move on the last bucket had everyone in the crowd not wearing Westmont maroon (which was just about everybody) gasping.
Benedictine — in Atchison, Kan., — is the closest team to Kansas City to make the field, and brought the crowd to prove it. The pep band gathered in one corner of the second deck, and a boisterous student section gathered in the other. Westmont, located in Santa Barbara, Calif., entered the game with nothing to lose, and played like it.
The Warriors controlled the first half, never trailing in that half after an early eight-point run. They led first by six, then by eight points.
Benedictine clawed back each time to tie, but never could regain the lead.
Westmont kept the Ravens at arm’s length with torrid three-point shooting, making 5 of 7 from the perimeter in the first half. Hulsebosch came off the bench making 3 of his 4 attempts for a game-high 13 points at the break.
Notes: Benedictine senior Thomas O’Connor inched closer to coach Ryan Moody’s career three-point record. He made three on Thursday night, and needs three more to tie Moody’s career mark of 246. ... Benedictine set a program record entering the Championship, with 2,519 points. The previous mark of 2,351 was set in 2016-17. ... The Ravens won 29 straight games between a Nov. 11 loss to Park University and falling to Peru State in the Heart of America Conference title game on March 12. ... Dalen Dotson, the older brother of KU’s Devon Dotson, played for William Carey University on Thursday. He played 15 minutes, but didn’t score a point.
Other games
No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) 95, No. 5 Peru State (Neb.) 89: Cameron Douglas scored a team-high 19 points for William Carey, which led by as many as 16.
No. 8 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 73, No. 1 Tougaloo (Miss.) 64: Anthony Black scored 17 points in helping take down the first No. 1 seed of the tournament.
No. 7 Oklahoma City 101, No. 2 Stillman (Ala.) 84: Oklahoma City made 15 of 29 three-pointers and became the first team in this year’s tournament to top 100 points. Chris Williams scored a game-high 27 points and shot 6 of 8 from three.
Carroll (Mont.) 71, St. Thomas (Texas) 65: Carroll’s four players in double-figure scoring — Match Burnham (19), Matt Wyman (18), Dane Warp (15) and Ife Kalejaiye (11) — accounted for 63 of the team’s points.
Wiley (Texas) 68, Cumberlands (Ky.) 56: Wiley outscored Cumberlands 18-0 in second-chance points, pulling in 18 offensive rebounds.
Pikeville (Ky.) 69, Talladega (Ala.) 65: Chase Parsley’s free throws with 2.8 seconds left secured the victory after Talladega went on a 16-3 run to take a one-point lead with 6:13 to play.
2019 NAIA Division I men’s basketball tournament
At Municipal Auditorium
Tickets: $20 single-day adult pass (ages 13 and up), $6 students (5-12), 4 and under free.
Wednesday, March 20 first-round games
Naismith Bracket
No. 1 Georgetown (Ky.) 77, No. 8 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 57
No. 5 LSU Shreveport 83, No. 4 William Jessup (Calif.) 65
No. 6 Loyola (La.) 68, No. 3 Missouri Baptist 67
No. 7 Arizona Christian 81, No. 2 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 73
Liston Bracket
No. 1 LSU Alexandria 81, No. 8 Central Baptist (Ark.) 74
No. 5 Bethel (Tenn.) 77, No. 4 John Brown (Ark.) 57
No. 6 William Penn (Iowa) 69, No. 3 Vanguard (Calif.) 53
No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 71, No. 7 Campbellsville (Ky.) 70
Thursday, March 21 first-round games
Cramer Bracket
No. 8 Mid-American Christian (Okla.) 73, No. 1 Tougaloo (Miss.) 64
No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) 95, No. 5 Peru State (Neb.) 89
No. 3 Wiley (Texas) 68, No. 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 56
No. 2 The Master’s (Calif.) vs. No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.), late
Duer Bracket
No. 1 Benedictine (Kan.) 90, No. 8 Westmont (Calif.) 85
No. 4 Pikeville (Ky.) 69, No. 5 Talladega (Ala.) 65
No. 3 Carroll (Mont.) 71, No. 6 St. Thomas (Texas) 65
No. 7 Oklahoma City 101, No. 2 Stillman (Ala.) 84
Friday, March 22 second-round games
Naismith Bracket
No. 1 Georgetown (Ky.) vs. No. 5 LSU Shreveport, 12:30 p.m.
No. 6 Loyola (La.) vs. No. 7 Arizona Christian, 4 p.m.
Liston Bracket
No. 1 LSU Alexandria vs. No. 5 Bethel (Tenn.), 10:45 a.m.
No. 6 William Penn (Iowa) vs. No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), 2:15 p.m.
Cramer Bracket
No. 8 Mid-American Christian (Okla.) vs. No. 4 William Carey, 5:45 p.m.
No. 3 Wiley (Texas) vs. No. 2 The Master’s (Calif.) or No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.), 9:15 p.m.
Duer Bracket
No. 1 Benedictine (Kan.) vs. No. 4 Pikeville (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Carroll (Mont.) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma City, 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 23 quarterfinals
Cramer Bracket: noon
Liston Bracket: 2 p.m.
Naismith Bracket: 5:30 p.m.
Duer Bracket: 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 25 semifinals
Naismith vs. Cramer champion, 6 p.m.
Duer vs. Liston champion, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 26 championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN3)
