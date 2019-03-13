Georgetown earns No. 1 overall seed in NAIA Tournament. Here’s the full schedule for KC

For the sixth time in its storied history, Georgetown (Ky.) College will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament that tips off on March 20 at Municipal Auditorium.

The Tigers, 28-4 and champions of the Mid-South Conference, vaulted into the top spot after previously No. 1-ranked Benedictine (Kan.) College lost 74-65 to Peru State in Tuesday’s championship game of the Heart of America tournament, snapping the Ravens’ 29-game winning streak.

Georgetown will play its opener at the 82nd annual tournament at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 against 19-12 Rocky Mountain (Mont.). The tournament will tip off at 9 a.m. Wednesday when John Brown (Ark.) University, 23-10, faces Bethel (Tenn.) College, 24-8.

Benedictine, 30-3, will be the No. 1 seed in the Duer Bracket and face Westmont (Calif.), 18-10, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21. The Ravens appeared in the tournament in 2014, ’15 and ’17, going 1-3. Benedictine won the tournament in 1967 and 1954 when the school was known as St. Benedict’s. The Ravens are led by shooting guard Thomas O’Connor (13.5 points per game), Adam Kutney (13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Eric Krus (12.2, 5.5).

Two other Heart of America teams will try to duplicate fellow member Graceland (Iowa) University as NAIA champion. Peru State, 23-10, led by conference player of the year Lyle Hexom (20.6, 10.3), will face William Carey (Miss.), 22-9, at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. William Penn (Iowa) University, 21-11, a semifinalist in each of the past two years, will face Vanguard (Cal.), 25-6, at 6:30 Wednesday. Graceland, the first Heart team to win the NAIA title, did not qualify this year.

Georgetown, making its 28th straight appearance in the NAIA Tournament, has appeared in a record 37 tournaments and its 68 wins are the most in history. The Tigers were also the No. 1 seed in 1994, ’96, 2002, 2008, and 2016. Georgetown won the title in 1998 and 2013 and has been runner-up four times, including a heartbreaking, 100-99 overtime loss to Mid-America (Okla). Christian in 2016.

A year ago, Georgetown lost to LSU Alexandria in the quarterfinals. LSU Alexandria, 28-3, is the top seed in the Liston bracket, and Touglaoo (Miss.), 28-4, is No. 1 in the Cramer.

2019 NAIA Division I men’s basketball tournament

At Municipal Auditorium

Naismith Bracket

Wednesday, March 20 first-round games

No. 1 Georgetown (Ky.) vs. No. 8 Rocky Mountain (Mont.), 4:45 p.m.

No. 4 William Jessup (Calif.) vs. No. 5 LSU Shreveport, 1:15 p.m.

No. 3 Missouri Baptist vs. No. 6 Loyola (La.), 8:15 p.m.

No. 2 Wayland Baptist (Texas) vs. No. 7 Arizona Christian, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 22 semifinals, noon and 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 championship, 5:30 p.m.

Cramer Bracket

Thursday, March 21 first-round games

No. 1 Tougaloo (Miss.) vs. No. 8 Mid-American Christian (Okla.), 4 p.m.

No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) vs. No. 5 Peru State (Neb.), 5:45 p.m.

No. 3 Wiley (Texas) vs. No. 6 Cumberlands (Ky.), 10:45 a.m.

No. 2 The Master’s (Calif.) vs. No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.), 9:15 p.m.

Friday, March 22 semifinals, 5:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 championship, noon

Duer Bracket

Thursday, March 21 first-round games

No. 1 Benedictine (Kan.) vs. No. 8 Westmont (Calif.), 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Pikeville (Ky.) vs. No. 5 Talladega (Ala.), 9 a.m.

No. 3 Carroll (Mont.) vs. No. 6 St. Thomas (Texas), 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 Stillman (Ala.) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma City, 2:15 p.m.

Friday, March 22 semifinals, 7:30 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Saturday, March 23 championship, 7:30 p.m.

Liston Bracket

Wednesday, March 20 first-round games

No. 1 LSU Alexandria vs. No. 8 Central Baptist (Ark.), 3 p.m.

No. 4 John Brown (Ark.) vs. No. 5 Bethel (Tenn.), 9 a.m.

No. 3 Vanguard (Calif.) vs. No. 6 William Penn (Iowa), 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) vs. No. 7 Campbellsville (Ky.), 10:45 a.m.

Friday, March 22 semifinals, 10:45 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 championship, 2 p.m.

Monday, March 25 national semifinals

Naismith vs. Cramer champion, 6 p.m.

Duer vs. Liston champion, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26 championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.