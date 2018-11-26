After No. 1 Duke loses, No. 2 KU doesn’t move up in latest AP poll

The Kansas men’s basketball team — for the second time in three weeks — was leapfrogged for the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll.
KU remained at No. 2 this week, while Gonzaga shot up from No. 3 to the top spot following a victory over previous-No. 1 Duke in the Maui Invitational.
On Nov. 12, the Jayhawks also were passed in the poll. After entering the season as No. 1, KU moved down to No. 2 in favor of Duke after the Blue Devils’ 118-84 win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic.
Monday’s vote was close. Gonzaga picked up 32 first-place votes and 1,590 total points, while KU was first on 31 ballots with 1,584 points. Duke and Virginia, with one first-place vote each, were third and fourth respectively, followed by Nevada.
Other Big 12 teams in the rankings included Kansas State (12), Texas (17) and Texas Tech (20).
AP Poll
1. Gonzaga (32) 1590
2. Kansas (31) 1584
3. Duke (1) 1486
4. Virginia (1) 1396
5. Nevada 1329
6. Tennessee 1284
7. Michigan 1213
8. Auburn 1129
9. Michigan State 1111
10. Kentucky 1022
11. North Carolina 943
12. Kansas State 936
13. Virginia Tech 921
14. Iowa 599
15. Florida State 581
16. Ohio State 511
17. Texas 486
18. Oregon 439
19. Purdue 387
20. Texas Tech 380
21. Buffalo 351
22. Wisconsin 253
23. Villanova 217
24. Maryland 170
25. Mississippi State 161
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 156, Clemson 135, Furman 72, Creighton 65, LSU 41, Indiana 35, UCLA 30, Iowa St. 22, St. John’s 19, Minnesota 17, Miami 10, TCU 8, Syracuse 8, Arkansas 6, Nebraska 6, Notre Dame 4, UConn 4, Florida 3, UCF 3, Houston 1, Davidson 1.
