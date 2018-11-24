The reason behind Dedric Lawson’s crazy celebration in KU’s win over Tennessee

This is going to take some detective work.

You’ll need to interview three players, connect some dots and also take what you know about Kansas coach Bill Self to figure out why Dedric Lawson went bonkers following his overtime dunk in an 87-81 victory over No. 5 Tennessee.

“I just wanted to dunk,” Dedric said, “so I ran as hard as I could.”

The play itself is worth examining one more time.

The moment that Dedric’s brother, K.J., gets an overtime steal with KU leading 80-75 and 1:28 left, Dedric is the furthest player from KU’s basket; he has both feet stationed in the restricted arc almost directly under Tennessee’s rim.

This is Dedric’s 40th minute of the night. The man trying to guard him, Admiral Schofield, has played 30. Stamina should not be on Dedric’s side.

Yet, in 10 strides, Dedric is able to pull a full body length ahead. He raises his left arm to call for the ball, and teammate Lagerald Vick finds him in stride, with Dedric finishing the play with a right-handed slam.

The emotions took over from there. Dedric pulled both fists toward the sky, snapping his head back in jubilation before stomping his right foot to the floor.

“When he’s playing with that energy, it’s contagious,” KU point guard Devon Dotson said. “He gets everybody going.”

A look to Dedric’s teammates confirmed that statement.

Udoka Azubuike mimicked Dedric’s stomps on the bench, jumping up and down before pumping his fist. Charlie Moore, meanwhile, raised his arms up near midcourt before clapping his hands together.

“It’s an energy boost to the fans and our team as well,” Moore said. “It was great to see him get the dunk.”

There was more going on here, though, which makes sense once you consider some backstory.

Self has gotten on Dedric this year for playing below the rim. Sometimes to a fault, Dedric played to his nickname — “Smoove” — while not ratcheting up the intensity when a big moment called for it.

KU’s hall of fame coach has experience motivating a player like this before. Two of them, in fact.

Marcus and Markieff Morris — some 10 years ago — famously gave quotes about how they didn’t like to dunk because it took too much energy. Self wouldn’t let them forget those words or about their “soft” mindset, and over time, they eventually started dunking frequently — and liking it — as upperclassmen.

If a motivational ploy has worked in the past, why not try to use it again?

“Coaches messes with (Dedric) sometimes,” Moore said. “He’s just been playing with him.”

Added Dotson with a smile: “(Coach) tells him to jump more sometimes at practice. He kind of gets lazy and doesn’t want to jump on his way up. But yeah, he got up there on that one.”

So what was going through Dedric’s mind as he sprinted down the court? And why did he want to dunk so badly?

The game notes provide another clue. KU had 21 dunks entering Friday’s contest. Azubuike had 17.

Dedric had none.

“(Coach) tells me to finish strong,” Dedric said. “I guess that’s his way of telling me to dunk.”

Dedric officially went above the rim Friday. After putting down an alley-oop and the breakaway slam, he’ll start next week with a “2” in KU’s dunk ledger.

It was part of an meaningful sequence against Tennessee. Yes, Dedric Lawson scored 24 points and 13 rebounds, but more importantly, he rose to his coach’s challenge, pushing through fatigue to go all-out with the game on the line.

The 10-second outburst was telling, and perhaps the beginning of what could be a promising future at KU.

Dedric Lawson, it turns out, might just become a Bill Self player after all.

Jesse Newell Jesse Newell covers University of Kansas athletics for The Star.