KU Jayhawks football player suspended after arrest on suspicion of battery, kidnapping

Kansas football linebacker Alonso Person.
Kansas football linebacker Alonso Person. Kansas Athletics
Lawrence

Kansas redshirt freshman linebacker Alonso Person has been suspended indefinitely by coach Lance Leipold from all team activities after he was arrested Thursday by Lawrence police on suspicion of domestic battery and kidnapping.

“Any allegations of this magnitude are not taken lightly,” Leipold said in a release sent to The Star, “and we will continue to gather the facts to determine the next appropriate steps.”

Person, a 6-foot-3 linebacker from Harbor City, California, is being held without bond, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Department booking logs. Lawrence police did not immediately comment on details leading to the arrest.

Person is one of two players who has not yet taken part in any of KU’s eight training-camp practices, according to a log shared by KU Athletics officials.

A three-star Rivals prospect out of high school, Person redshirted last year during his first season in Lawrence.

