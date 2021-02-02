University of Kansas

KU basketball vs. Kansas State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

21

Davion Bradford

7-0

Fr.

6.9

F

1

Kaosi Ezeagu

6-10

Fr.

5.8

G

0

Mike McGuirl

6-2

Sr.

11.4

G

24

Nigel Pack

6-0

Fr.

11.8

G

2

Selton Miguel

6-4

Fr.

8.2

P

No.

Kansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

33

David McCormack

6-10

Jr.

12.0

G

2

Christian Braun

6-6

So.

9.4

G

30

Ochai Agbaji

6-5

Jr.

14.1

G

0

Marcus Garrett

6-5

Sr.

10.2

G

10

Jalen Wilson

6-9

Fr.

12.2

About Kansas State (5-13. 1-8 Big 12): K-State has lost eight straight games. Last win was a 60-58 home victory over Omaha on Dec. 29. … K-State went winless (0-8) in the month of January for the first time since 1996-97 when the Wildcats were 0-7. … K-State has lost 10 straight games against ranked opponents, including seven consecutive defeats to ranked teams on the road. … K-State is 119-267 all-time vs. ranked opponents. … Freshman Nijel Pack missed four straight games because of COVID-19 protocols. In his return game versus Baylor (107-59 loss on Jan. 27) he had 11 points, five assists and five rebounds. Pack scored 26 points and dished five assists Saturday against Texas A&M. He hit eight threes. … Bruce Weber is 166-123 in nine years at K-State. He’s 479-278 in 23 years overall as a head coach. He is 3-17 versus KU. … K-State attempted 35 threes Saturday, hitting 10. The 35 attempts were fourth-most in school history and the most since posting a school-record tying 37 versus Oklahoma on Jan. 4, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma. … K-State committed 11 turnovers against A&M after posting 20 or more in three consecutive games. … Selton Miguel has scored in double figures in seven of the last 14 games. … Kansas State has held 97 opponents to 60 points or less in Weber’s tenure, recording an 88-9 mark in those contests. KSU has held three opponents under 60 points this season. TexasA&M scored 68 Saturday. … Dajuan Gordon, who has a foot injury, has three double doubles in the last 12 games. …

About No. 23 Kansas (11-6, 5-4 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series 199-94 including a 50-18 record versus K-State in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won three games in a row, 11 of 12 and 60 of the last 66 in the series. … The Jayhawks have won the last 14 games versus KSU at Allen. K-State beat KU, 59-55, on Jan. 14 2006, for its last victory in Lawrence. The last KSU win in the series was 74-67 on Feb. 5, 2019 at Bramlage Coliseum. … Bill Self is 35-6 versus K-State as KU coach. … KU is 99-15 following a loss in the 18-year Self era, including 3-2 this season, 3-0 in 2019-20 and 8-1 in 2018-19. … KU has lost four of its last five games. … KU leads the Big 12 in blocked shots at 4.3 per game. … KU is 11-6 overall for the first time since going 11-6 in the 2005-06 season. … Ochai Agbaji made his 64th-consecutive start on Saturday at Tennessee. … KU is 15-2 when Agbaji makes three or more threes in a game: 2-0 as a freshman, 6-0 as a sophomore and 7-2 in 2020-21. … KU is 10-1 when Christian Braun makes three or more threes: 7-0 as a freshman and 3-1 in 2020-21. … Marcus Garrett has scored in double figures in 30 games. Garrett has 157 career steals which ranks tied for 19th on the KU all-time list with Cedric Hunter (1984-87). Garrett has made two or more threes in four games this season, including two of KU’s last three games. … David McCormack has scored in double figures in 22 games, eight this season. … Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures in 11 games. He’s made one or more threes in eight games. … KU’s largest halftime deficit this season is 14 points at Tennessee. KU trailed by 13 at half versus Baylor. … Kansas has outrebounded 11 of 17 opponents, including a 41-20 (+21) margin Jan. 5 at TCU. …

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore
Gary Bedore covers all aspects of Kansas basketball for The Star — the current team as well as former players and coaches and recruiting. He attended KU and was born and raised in Chicago, as well as Lisle, Ill.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service