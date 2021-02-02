KU basketball vs. Kansas State: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

The details

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 21 Davion Bradford 7-0 Fr. 6.9 F 1 Kaosi Ezeagu 6-10 Fr. 5.8 G 0 Mike McGuirl 6-2 Sr. 11.4 G 24 Nigel Pack 6-0 Fr. 11.8 G 2 Selton Miguel 6-4 Fr. 8.2 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 12.0 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 9.4 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.1 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 10.2 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 12.2

About Kansas State (5-13. 1-8 Big 12): K-State has lost eight straight games. Last win was a 60-58 home victory over Omaha on Dec. 29. … K-State went winless (0-8) in the month of January for the first time since 1996-97 when the Wildcats were 0-7. … K-State has lost 10 straight games against ranked opponents, including seven consecutive defeats to ranked teams on the road. … K-State is 119-267 all-time vs. ranked opponents. … Freshman Nijel Pack missed four straight games because of COVID-19 protocols. In his return game versus Baylor (107-59 loss on Jan. 27) he had 11 points, five assists and five rebounds. Pack scored 26 points and dished five assists Saturday against Texas A&M. He hit eight threes. … Bruce Weber is 166-123 in nine years at K-State. He’s 479-278 in 23 years overall as a head coach. He is 3-17 versus KU. … K-State attempted 35 threes Saturday, hitting 10. The 35 attempts were fourth-most in school history and the most since posting a school-record tying 37 versus Oklahoma on Jan. 4, 2020 in Norman, Oklahoma. … K-State committed 11 turnovers against A&M after posting 20 or more in three consecutive games. … Selton Miguel has scored in double figures in seven of the last 14 games. … Kansas State has held 97 opponents to 60 points or less in Weber’s tenure, recording an 88-9 mark in those contests. KSU has held three opponents under 60 points this season. TexasA&M scored 68 Saturday. … Dajuan Gordon, who has a foot injury, has three double doubles in the last 12 games. …

About No. 23 Kansas (11-6, 5-4 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series 199-94 including a 50-18 record versus K-State in Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won three games in a row, 11 of 12 and 60 of the last 66 in the series. … The Jayhawks have won the last 14 games versus KSU at Allen. K-State beat KU, 59-55, on Jan. 14 2006, for its last victory in Lawrence. The last KSU win in the series was 74-67 on Feb. 5, 2019 at Bramlage Coliseum. … Bill Self is 35-6 versus K-State as KU coach. … KU is 99-15 following a loss in the 18-year Self era, including 3-2 this season, 3-0 in 2019-20 and 8-1 in 2018-19. … KU has lost four of its last five games. … KU leads the Big 12 in blocked shots at 4.3 per game. … KU is 11-6 overall for the first time since going 11-6 in the 2005-06 season. … Ochai Agbaji made his 64th-consecutive start on Saturday at Tennessee. … KU is 15-2 when Agbaji makes three or more threes in a game: 2-0 as a freshman, 6-0 as a sophomore and 7-2 in 2020-21. … KU is 10-1 when Christian Braun makes three or more threes: 7-0 as a freshman and 3-1 in 2020-21. … Marcus Garrett has scored in double figures in 30 games. Garrett has 157 career steals which ranks tied for 19th on the KU all-time list with Cedric Hunter (1984-87). Garrett has made two or more threes in four games this season, including two of KU’s last three games. … David McCormack has scored in double figures in 22 games, eight this season. … Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures in 11 games. He’s made one or more threes in eight games. … KU’s largest halftime deficit this season is 14 points at Tennessee. KU trailed by 13 at half versus Baylor. … Kansas has outrebounded 11 of 17 opponents, including a 41-20 (+21) margin Jan. 5 at TCU. …