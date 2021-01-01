KU basketball vs. Texas: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Texas guard Matt Coleman, III passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Sam Houston State, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) AP

The details

When/where: 11 a.m., Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence.

TV/radio: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups

P No. No. 8 Texas (7-1, 1-0) Ht. Yr. PPG F 4 Greg Brown 6-9 Fr. 12.5 F 20 Jericho Sims 6-10 Sr. 6.0 G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 Sr. 13.9 G 1 Andrew Jones 6-4 Jr. 11.6 G 3 Courtney Ramey 6-3 Jr. 13.1 P No. No. 3 KU (8-1, 2-0) Ht. Yr. PPG F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Jr. 9.8 G 2 Christian Braun 6-6 So. 11.9 G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Jr. 14.8 G 0 Marcus Garrett 6-5 Sr. 9.4 G 10 Jalen Wilson 6-9 Fr. 14.6

About Texas: The Longhorns’ only loss this season so far was 68-64 to Villanova on Dec. 6 in Austin, Texas. Texas has wins over Oklahoma State (77-74), Sam Houston State (79-63), Texas State (74-53), North Carolina (69-67), Indiana (66-44), Davidson (78-76) and Texas Rio Grande Valley (91-55). … Texas’ last top-10 matchup in a regular-season game came Dec. 5, 2014 when the No. 6 Longhorns lost at No. 1 Kentucky 63-51. It’ll be Texas’ first top-10 matchup in in a Big 12 regular-season game since Jan. 22, 2011 when No. 10 Texas beat No. 2 KU 74-63 at Allen Fieldhouse. The two teams also met as top-10 teams in the finals of the 2011 Big 12 Tournament. No. 2 KU won over No. 10 UT 85-73. … Texas’ No. 8 ranking in the AP poll is its highest since the Longhorns were No. 8 on Dec. 8, 2014. … Freshman Greg Brown was ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the recruiting class of 2020 by Rivals.com, No. 9 by 247Sports.com and No. 9 by ESPN.com. ... Shaka Smart is 97-79 in six seasons at Texas. He’s 260-135 in 12 seasons overall as a head coach. … Smart is 1-10 vs. KU as Texas coach. … UT has out-rebounded six of its first eight opponents and is 6-0 when winning the battle of the boards. … Senior point guard Matt Coleman has played in and started 109 of a possible 110 games. He missed the TCU contest on Feb. 19, 2020 because of a bruised right heel. … Andrew Jones was named the 2019-20 Big 12 Conference male sportsperson of the year as he returned to the court following a bout with leukemia.

About Kansas: KU leads the all-time series, 35-9, including a 16-1 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won three consecutive games, 13 of 14 and 18 of 20 in the series. KU won both games a year ago: 66-57 on Jan. 18 in Austin and 69-58 on Feb. 3 at Allen Fieldhouse. … KU has won nine in a row vs. Texas in Allen Fieldhouse. KU’s only loss to Texas in Allen was a 74-63 decision on Jan. 22, 2011. … Bill Self is 25-7 versus Texas as KU coach. … Kansas is 8-1 or better for the third-consecutive season and the 11th time in Self’s 18 seasons at KU, … KU went 7-0 in December, its eighth undefeated December in the Self era. … KU has won 17 straight Big 12 regular-season games. … KU is 5-0 in Allen Fieldhouse this season and has won 13 in a row at home. … The last time Kansas played back-to-back AP top-10 teams in the regular season was against No. 9 West Virginia (2/13/17) and No. 4 Baylor (2/18/17), both KU victories. KU beat then-No. 8-WVU, 79-65, on Dec. 22 in Allen. … . The last time KU played consecutive top-10 teams at any time was the 2018 NCAA Tournament. KU beat No. 9 Duke in the Elite Eight, then lost to No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four. … The Jayhawks are 4-1 versus ranked teams this season. The four wins tie for the most against ranked teams, along with Gonzaga. KU is 2-1 versus top-10 teams in 2020-21.