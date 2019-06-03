KU basketball nonconference schedule includes Duke, Maui Invitational and UMKC

A look back at the ups and downs of KU’s season The KU basketball team started the season ranked No.1 in both the AP and coaches polls. By the time the season ended their hopes of winning a 15th consecutive Big 12 title vanished. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The KU basketball team started the season ranked No.1 in both the AP and coaches polls. By the time the season ended their hopes of winning a 15th consecutive Big 12 title vanished.

A game against Duke in New York City, a possible matchup against Michigan State in Maui, and road games at Villanova and Stanford highlight Kansas basketball’s 2019-20 nonconference schedule, which was released on Monday.

The Jayhawks’ home slate features a contest against Colorado on Saturday, Dec. 7; that game will be part of a home-and-home series. The Jayhawks also will face UMKC in the Jayhawk Shootout on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Sprint Center.

“I want to thank Larry Keating for all his efforts making our schedule one of the toughest in the nation in his 16 years at KU,” coach Bill Self said. “Larry is retiring soon and he did it once again for this upcoming year as we will play a solid schedule.

“ ... Like in the past, the nonconference schedule will be great preparation for the Big 12.”

KU’s season unofficially begins on Thursday, Oct. 24 with an exhibition game against Fort Hays State. The Nov. 5 contest against Duke will kick off the regular season at Madison Square Garden.

The Maui Invitational bracket has not yet been released. Other teams in the event include Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Georgia, Davidson and Dayton.

KU’s opponent in the Big 12/SEC Challenge also has not been announced yet. That game will be at Allen Fieldhouse.

In addition, the Jayhawks’ game at Villanova will be part of the Big 12-Big East Challenge.

KU basketball 2019-20 nonconference schedule

Home games in CAPS at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence; Times and TV channels to be announced

Thursday, Oct. 24 — FORT HAYS STATE (exhibition)

Thursday, Oct. 31 — PITTSBURG STATE (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 5 — vs. Duke in Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden

Friday, Nov. 8 — UNC GREENSBORO

Friday, Nov. 15 — MONMOUTH

Tuesday, Nov. 19 — EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Monday, Nov. 25 — vs. TBA at Maui Invitational

Tuesday, Nov. 26 — vs. TBA at Maui Invitational

Wednesday, Nov. 27 — vs. TBA at Maui Invitational

Saturday, Dec. 7 — COLORADO

Tuesday, Dec. 10 — UW-MILWAUKEE

Saturday, Dec. 14 — vs. UMKC at the Sprint Center

Saturday, Dec. 21 — at Villanova in Big East Series

Sunday, Dec. 29 — at Stanford

Saturday, Jan. 25 — TBA in Big 12/SEC Challenge

